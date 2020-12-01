Winds picked up picnic benches and tables at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant and hurled them “a few hundred feet,” smashing windows at a shuttered restaurant in Montgomeryville, Montgomery County.
They “shook and tossed” several cars and tore off siding from a building, the National Weather Service said.
And on Tuesday the agency determined that indeed it was a tornado that hit the Montgomery County community on Monday during an impressive outbreak of severe storms that followed a morning of soaking rains.
It touched down near Route 309 at the Route 202 northbound on-ramp, then traveled about a half mile, cutting a 100-yard-wide path, said Trent Davis, a weather service meteorologist in Mount Holly.
It was rated an EF0 on the enhanced fujita scale, the weakest category, with peak winds at 70 mph.
The weather service said that numerous branches were snapped, and that several metal light posts were “bent at the base.” As it weakened, it caused some minor damage to the Costco building.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
The weather service on Monday reported that radar had “confirmed” another tornado near Dover, Del., however the results of any storm survey weren’t yet available.
The region has experienced tornadoes in November, and even in January and February before, however they are more native to spring and summer when the sun-heat ground provides energy for storms.
Monday’s severe weather was spawned by a strong storm that was moving southwest to northeast across the Tennessee Valley and well to the west of the Philadelphia region.
It “pulled up a lot of mild air really quickly,” said Dean Iovino, lead meteorologist with the weather service’s Mount Holly office.
