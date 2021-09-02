Ida’s moisture-laden remnants evidently spawned multiple tornadoes throughout the region in an hours-long siege Wednesday, ripping off roofs, uprooting trees, and snapping utility poles. And the storm that also set off road-closing downpours isn’t quite done with us.

Forecasters are warning that the Philadelphia region could experience its most robust river flooding in a decade during the next two days.

“We’ll probably have a lot of it,” said Sarah Johnson, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. The Delaware River was forecast to crest late Friday at Trenton.

The Schuylkill was projected to approach “major” flood levels in Montgomery County and at 30th Street in Philadelphia, where the government has just installed a new monitoring gauge.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.

As night progressed, school cancellations grew. Norristown Superintendent Christopher Dormer said that schools would be closed Thursday. Even virtual classes were canceled. Schools also will be closed Thursday in the Central Bucks School District. Also in Bucks County, the Centennial School District canceled in-person instruction Thursday but said students would be expected to log on for virtual schooling.

No evacuations were planned, but along the Schuylkill in West Norriton Township, one of the most flood-prone communities in the nation, officials had set up a shelter at Norristown Area High School, said Jason Bobst, the township’s emergency director.

Philadelphia also was set to open shelters in West Philadelphia and Roxborough “out of an abundance of caution,” said Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Save for that river flooding, Thursday and Friday actually should be quite pleasant early September days with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, a remarkable and welcome contrast to an afternoon of chaos and jumpy, indefatigable cellphone alarms. About 40,000 Peco customers lost power.

Stream and road flooding was widespread, and for a solid three hours starting about 4:15 p.m., the region became Tornado Alley east. The weather service issued 14 tornado warnings for the region from deep southwestern Chester County to Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. Tornadoes already are well above normal this year in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“There used to be a time when we thought tornadoes didn’t happen in Philadelphia,” said Thiel.

The weather service said it had radar-confirmed two of the tornadoes, and the one that struck Mullica Hill almost certainly will be verified when weather service teams inspect the damages.

Ellen Capriotti, 50, a teacher at Clearview Regional High School who lives on Forest Woods Drive in a development called The Enclave at Forest Woods, said she and her husband, Dave, and two of their children were waiting for a pizza delivery when they heard the approaching winds.

“It became, ‘Grab the dog and go down into the basement,’ ” she said. “Things were hitting the house. I was talking to my daughter and she was answering me, but I couldn’t hear what she was saying. ... A neighbor had a tree go through their front door. Thank God my family and I are OK.”

One of the radar-confirmed tornadoes was a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” near Willow Grove, Montgomery County, late in the afternoon. The roofs were blown off several buildings along Norristown Road in Horsham Township, the weather service reported.

About two hours later, shortly after 7, it confirmed a “large and destructive” one in southeastern Bucks County, and a trained spotter in Tullytown said it skipped across the river to adjacent South Jersey.

Reports of tornado-like damage came from other places, including the area around Cherry Hill, where multiple trees and wires were ripped down, and that, too, might have been a tornado, the weather service said.

In short, on an afternoon and evening of atmospheric bedlam, the weather service was inundated with storm reports.

Besides the suspected twisters, late-day downpours put an unwanted Venetian touch on some local roads.

“We have a lot of roads closed in Bucks and Chester,” said Brad Rudolph, a PennDot spokesperson. Among them were portions of Route 1 in Bucks County and the heavily used Route 30 Bypass near Route 113 in Chester County.

Numerous other road closings were reported throughout the region.

The rain potential was well forecast, the “T” word was mentioned as a possibility, particularly for areas south and east of Philadelphia. However on Wednesday, the danger zone expanded well to the north and west, all the way to the Lehigh Valley.

The core of Ida’s leftovers passed west of the region, and in the case of tropical storms and their remnants, areas to the east of the center become most vulnerable for tornadoes, said the weather service’s Johnson.

“There’s so much spin involved,” said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. While land surfaces and trees cause friction that reduces a storm’s wind speeds, he said, “It’s still churning at mid and upper latitudes.”

In this case, Ida’s moisture was getting a lift from upper-air winds and a stalled front that were conspiring to wring out moisture.

Given the forecasts, all morning New Jersey and Pennsylvania officials urged people to stay home.

“Imagine a month, two months of rain in 24 hours,” Jeff Jumper, meteorologist with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said at a news briefing.

One area in Chester County reported better than 5 inches of rain.

Upstream rains also were a concern for the main stem rivers.

Sometime Friday the Delaware River at Trenton is predicted to crest near the “moderate” flooding level at 22.6 feet, which would be the highest level since the river was swollen by Hurricane Irene’s remnants in August 2011. Flood stage is 20 feet.

The Delaware experienced significant flooding in 2004, 2005, and 2006, but in the last 10 years for whatever reasons it has been remarkably well-behaved despite any number of downpours.

Ice jams sent the waters just above flood stage in January 2014, but it hasn’t reached the 20-foot level since.

In addition to Schuylkill flooding at Norristown and 30th Street in Philadelphia, significant flooding is possible along streams, including the Neshaminy Creek, at Langhorne; the Perkiomen, at Graterford; and the Brandywine, at Chadds Ford.

Staff writers Melanie Burney, Kristen A. Graham, Maddie Hanna, Frank Kummer, Andy Maykuth, and Kevin Riordan contributed to this article.