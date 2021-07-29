A tornado watch is in effect for most of Pennsylvania and New Jersey and all of Delaware until 9 p.m. Thursday as the atmosphere appeared primed for a spell of mayhem, and forecasters warned of the potential for strong thunderstorms — more widespread than the recent ones that targeted selected parts of the region.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning, in effect until 4:30 p.m., in the Allentown area, while another had been posted earlier for east-central Sussex County in Delaware. In both cases the twisters were radar-indicated.

The immediate Philadelphia region had experienced only a few showers by late afternoon; however forecasters said that conditions were likely to deteriorate. “Not much is going on immediately,” said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Mount Holly. “We’re good for a couple of hours yet.”

The weather service said the peeks of sun that have been peering through the clouds during the day were “enhancing” the chances that thunderstorms would develop across the region during the evening.

In addition to the tornado watch, the government’s Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under an “enhanced risk” of severe storms.

The storm center said at mid-afternoon that thunderstorms rumbling across central Pennsylvania would intensify as they move eastward, with isolated storms forming ahead of the core activity.

It said that a “few supercells” — potent, rotating thunderstorms that last an hour or more and can spawn tornadoes — are expected to develop. It said that “a few tornadoes” were possible in the watch area, which includes most of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and all of Delaware.

