Before she lost her brother in Iraq in 2007, and before her mother died of cancer in 2012, Ryan Manion had no experience of wrenching loss.
“I used to watch horrific news stories with a distant fascination,” thinking those types of tragedies happened to other people. But no longer.
“My brother’s death has changed me," said the 40-year-old Doylestown native.
On April 29, 2007, U.S. Marines 1st Lt. Travis Manion died in combat in Anbar province.
Manion has co-authored a new book, “The Knock At The Door” (Hachette 2019) with two women who were widowed unexpectedly as military wives - Amy Looney Heffernan and Heather Kelly.
Manion wrote the book with two other “Gold Star Family” spouses (Amy Looney Heffernan and Heather Kelly). detailing the experience of loss. The book also documents how these women turned to each other for inspiration, and channeled the love that they had for the men in their lives into the Travis Manion Foundation.
The three women became close friends through the foundation.
“I’m not proud to admit that, before Travis died, I developed a mild callousness about the suffering of others,” Manion writes.
That all changed after Travis was killed in action. And five years after losing him, their mother died of cancer.
“Grief is taboo," she says in an interview. “After losing Travis, my family and I went to warp speed, not in a bad way. But now, I’m trying to be more intentional” and not busying her life for the sake of staying in motion.
After her mother’s death, Ryan Manion took over operating the foundation, trained for and ran marathons to raise money, and tried to rebuild an identity as a “tough, capable, resilient woman."
Then, the Christmas after her mom died, she began having panic attacks. Manion became terrified to drive and wouldn’t venture beyond 10 miles from the home she shared with her husband and children.
Throwing a passive holiday party after her mother had just died, Manion retreated to her bedroom and began hyperventilating. “I was not okay," she recalled in the book. “I started smoking again, crying in the shower, and regularly feeling seized by anxiety.”
Finally, she sought help and found a therapist and grief counselor.
Immediately, she was angry at the diagnosis -- post traumatic stress disorder -- and sought advice from Amy Looney Heffernan, a military widow and co-author. Amy had married Travis Manion’s best friend Brendan Looney, who died with his unit in a helicopter crash.
“Can you believe that shit? I don’t have PTSD!” Ryan barked.
“That’s okay, Ryan,” Amy replied. “My therapist told me the same thing.”
All three women found themselves coping with tools like self-medicating, overworking or thinking of suicide.
“Amy, she’s very much a type-A personality. I found fascinating that she talked about when she lost [her husband] Brendan, she let herself go. A big wake up was when she was staying in her apartment with her twp dogs closed off from the world. Her dogs were going to the bathroom in her house and she didn’t care," Manion said.
Co-author Heather Kelly was newly married to Rob Kelly, the son of Trump appointee and Iraq-war veteran General John Kelly. After Rob was killed by an IED, Heather would ask herself, “If you got hit by a bus on the highway today, would you care?”
For Manion, the initial years after losing her brother were “marked by endless, furious motion," adding that, “in many ways it served me. Until it didn’t.”
“For a long time, I had lied to myself about how happy and fulfilled I felt. Maybe the story you tell yourself is a little different,” about money, losing weight or about ambition.
Then there’s the empty time after the loss, Ryan said.
“What’s not talked about is the days and months and years that come after. That’s really when, for me, I had to process a lot of my grief. When I look back, I wouldn’t classify what was happening in the first days and months after Travis was killed as grieving. It was just processing and shock. When everybody walks away, they move on, those who are closest say ‘I have to deal with this now.’ Then my mom died.”
In retrospect, “my mom got sick and I hadn’t dealt with the loss of my brother. I masked it by setting my sights on the marathon, and do this, and goals from one day to the next. After she died, everything hit me like a freight train. It was incomprehensible to do that again. I pushed away everything I was feeling.”
“When Amy lost her husband, within a week, she recognized she needed a therapist. I didn’t feel that way.”
The PTSD “wasn’t easy for my to put in the book. I don’t take it lightly. After being upset initially, it helped me understand that I’m not necessarily comfortable showing my emotions. Others find it easier to talk to a therapist. I feel uncomfortable when people see me cry.”
Manion points to the humanity she’s encountered through Travis Manion Foundation.
“We’ve been into schools through the United States and talked with hundreds of thousands of students about the importance of character. We’ve run alongside double-amputee marathoners. We’ve traveled to Third World countries to build houses for homeless families,” she writes. “Loss...gives us insight into the human experience.”
