President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally Tuesday in Pennsylvania, hours after House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to attempts to pressure Ukraine for help in his 2020 reelection bid.
Vice President Mike Pence will join the president at the “Keep America Great Rally" at the Giant Center in Hershey, after events earlier in the day in the Pittsburgh area. Trump is slated to take the stage at 7 p.m.
“He’s coming to a key region in one of the most pivotal states in the 2020 election cycle,” said Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College. He added that Trump needs to “energize a base of voters that have been there for him in 2016 and to perhaps marginally expand that base so he can repeat.”
Pennsylvania is crucial to Trump’s reelection bid. In 2016, he defeated Hillary Clinton by less than one percent — 44,000 votes — to capture the state’s 20 electoral votes. But in recent years, Pennsylvania’s cities and their outlying suburbs have grown bluer, while rural areas have grown more red, making areas like south central Pennsylvania, with both populations, important in determining who wins the state in 2020.
“Most of the areas in the state [Trump] did really well in are losing population,” Borick said. “The one exception to that is the south central parts of the state.”
Dauphin County, where Hershey is based, is a swing county in a swing state. It added 34,000 voters to its rolls over the last two decades, according to an Inquirer analysis, but is no longer as reliably Republican as it once was, with 49% of voters in the country casting a ballot for Clinton in 2016. All this makes Trump’s rally in the area particularly important.
“These events are more about reaching the base, but does he have anything there for those that maybe on the fence?” Borick said.
The president is expected to discuss issues like free trade and agriculture, given the region’s reliance on dairy and imported cocoa. Since this is Trump’s first campaign rally after articles of impeachment have been drafted against him, many expect he’ll devote much of his time to railing against House Democrats and what he’s often called a partisan "witch hunt.”
Trump is expected to draw a packed crowd to fill the 10,500-seat Giant Center for what will be his fourth appearance in the state in 2019. The rally will cost $15,000 to $20,000 in security and related expenses, local police agencies estimate. Derry Township, the municipality that contains Hershey, has footed the bill for campaigning presidents and presidential nominees in the past.
Scott Wagner, a former state senator and the 2018 GOP nominee for governor, has offered to cover up to $20,000 of the expense personally.
“There’s a lot of controversy about the president coming to Hershey, and taxpayers having to pay,” Wagner said in an interview. “This way the president can come to the rally and the township doesn’t have to get beat up they’re providing security, because a third party’s paying for it.”
Wagner said his offer is not a campaign contribution because it is “not influencing an election, nor am I endorsing a candidate." He decided to contribute because some residents were protesting the use of tax dollars to help facilitate a political event for Trump’s reelection campaign.
Earlier in the year, Trump had rallies in Lycoming and Beaver Counties. He also made an official visit in October to an energy industry conference in Pittsburgh.
According to White House pool reports, the President is expected to land at Harrisburg International Airport at 6:05 p.m. and return to Washington directly after the rally. Temporary road closures will be in effect as the presidential motorcade makes its way from Harrisburg to Hershey. Area residents are advised to check with local police for closure details.
Event attendees can expect rain and temperatures in the low 50s while they wait to enter the arena.