“President Trump is a threat to our domestic and national security. It is self-evident that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) said in a statement. He urged Pence to invoke the amendment, which allows a majority of the cabinet and the vice president to strip a president’s power when he is deemed unable or unfit to serve. Casey called it “the quickest way to protect our domestic and national security.”