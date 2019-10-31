WASHINGTON — A sharply divided U.S. House is scheduled to cast its first vote Thursday related to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump, in a step that illustrates how quickly the investigation has moved, and how Democrats have united around the effort.
The scheduled vote is on a resolution to set the procedures for the impeachment inquiry, not any actual charges, but it carries the weight of being the first formal action by the full House in the ongoing investigation.
In a sign of the symbolic gravity of the moment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) took the unusual step of presiding over the chamber herself as the debate began Thursday morning.
“What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy,” she later said on the House floor. Dozens of Democrats came to the chamber to watch the debate, another rare sight.
“One-hundred years from now, historians will look back at this moment and judge us by the decisions we make here today,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D., Mass.). “If we don’t hold this president accountable, we could be ceding our ability to hold any president accountable.”
Rep. Steve Scalise (R., La.) accused Democrats of looking for any pretense to overturn the results of the 2016 election, and described the inquiry as a “Soviet-style” proceeding. He stood alongside a poster showing a hammer and sickle, and the Kremlin.
“This will be seen as just another partisan exercise, one the majority has been pushing since the very first days of the 116th Congress,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R., Okla.), as gray clouds shrouded the Capitol in gloom.
The vote comes just over a month after the revelation of Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate a potential Democratic rival, Joe Biden, and will put Democrats on the record regarding one of the most grave actions Congress can undertake. The rules and procedures for the ongoing inquiry are expected to be approved along almost strictly partisan lines, with the potential for a few Democratic defections, including from New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who represents a suburban Philadelphia district.
Democratic leaders, however, expect that the vast majority of their caucus will support the resolution, a stark shift from several months ago when the party was deeply divided about whether to impeach Trump.
The Philadelphia region illustrated that change: A handful of Democrats from moderate swing districts have announced their support for the impeachment probe, despite resisting it earlier.
While the report by special counsel Robert Mueller report failed to spark much impeachment momentum, the issue caught fire in late September after the revelations of a whistle-blower complaint over Trump’s actions toward Ukraine, including the withholding military aid approved by Congress while Trump and his allies pushed Ukrainian leaders to dig into Biden and his son, Hunter. It’s been just over a month since then, and the disclosure has already led to explosive private testimony and the prospect of public hearings potentially beginning in November.
The vote Thursday, Democrats said, will now set the rules for the “public facing” portion of their investigation, after months of gathering information in closed-door depositions. Republican lawmakers and aides have participated in those depositions, and been able to ask questions.
“I always thought there might be something that would turn this slow pace into a much more quick pace,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D., Pa.) said this week in anticipation of the vote. Dean, a Montgomery County Democrat, sits on the Judiciary Committee, which would bring forward any formal impeachment charges against the president.
While Dean has long supported an impeachment investigation, other Democratic holdouts shifted after the Ukraine revelations, despite the potential for political blowback. To them, Trump’s actions raised not just ethical questions, but national security concerns. Among them are Reps. Andy Kim of Burlington County, Chrissy Houlahan of Chester County, and Susan Wild of Lehigh County.
“Sadly,” Dean said, the July 25 call between Trump and the president of Ukraine showed Trump “abused his authority and his office in order to try to shake down the new president to dig up dirt on Biden and Biden’s son. In other words, for political gain and for personal gain, an attempt to interfere with our elections. That’s a bombshell.”
Nearly every Democrat in the House is expected to support the resolution Thursday, which will set up the the rules for public hearings going forward, the disclosure of testimony taken in private, and the powers for Republicans and the White House to issue subpoenas, cross examine witnesses, and present their own evidence. The rules largely match the procedures laid out during the GOP impeachment of Democratic President Bill Clinton, though Republicans said they fall short of the protections given to the Democratic president.
Van Drew, who represents a moderate South Jersey district that Trump won in 2016, argued that a House impeachment will only lead to Trump’s exoneration in the Republican-controlled Senate, and distract lawmakers from tangible accomplishments.
“There’s some areas that I find distasteful and have concern as well, but that’s for an election,” Van Drew said of Trump’s actions. Speaking to reporters Tuesday he said, “We should have an election where we can discuss and debate what he did. ... I would like to see us get some work done now, and really get some bills signed into law.”
Republicans are likely to be unanimous, or very close to it, in opposition. They have blasted the Democrats’ inquiry as unfair and heavy-handed from the start, and argue that no set of rules laid out now can now make the process fair.
“You cannot make the game fair by allowing the opposing team onto the field at the two-minute warning,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R., Texas).
Among the opponents will be Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County, the only Republican House member from the Philadelphia area. Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, has derided the Democratic investigation, conducted behind closed doors so far, as a “three-ring circus” that should be done in public. He also argued that law enforcement officials should handle the fact-finding in a non-partisan atmosphere, and turn the information over to Congress to evaluate.
Democrats point out that, unlike in Clinton’s impeachment, there is no special counsel now to gather the facts. That’s why they say they have had to do it this way, and that they have taken depositions privately to prevent witnesses from coordinating statements and keep the process from turning into political grandstanding — comparing it to a grand jury investigation before formal charges are made public. Republicans, they note, used private testimony in the initial stages of some of their investigations into the Obama administration. In addition, Republicans on the committees have been able to question the witnesses giving depositions.
While the Constitution lays out impeachment as a power of Congress, neither it nor House rules include any details about how the process should play out. This resolution will set the stage for bringing the evidence to the public as the inquiry that had appeared stalled now barrels ahead.