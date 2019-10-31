Democrats point out that, unlike in Clinton’s impeachment, there is no special counsel now to gather the facts. That’s why they say they have had to do it this way, and that they have taken depositions privately to prevent witnesses from coordinating statements and keep the process from turning into political grandstanding — comparing it to a grand jury investigation before formal charges are made public. Republicans, they note, used private testimony in the initial stages of some of their investigations into the Obama administration. In addition, Republicans on the committees have been able to question the witnesses giving depositions.