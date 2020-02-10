Fulton County Democrats, he said, aren’t like their urban counterparts in Philadelphia, 175 miles east. Purnell, a former pastor in the United Methodist Church, still considers himself conservative and doesn’t want to say whom he voted for in November 2016 — except that it wasn’t Trump. Many Democrats here are conservative or moderate, he said, people of faith who hunt deer. And “there’s still strong support for Trump” among them, he added.