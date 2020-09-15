Hundreds of chanting protesters — far outnumbering President Donald J. Trump’s supporters — gathered Tuesday afternoon outside the National Constitution Center, where Trump was to participate in a town hall meeting.
The protesters, led by Refuse Fascism, a national organization that has become a regular presence at appearances by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, chanted “We will not stop until they are gone” and held signs reading “No to fascism” and “Hate never made us great” amid rush-hour traffic on Market Street.
The opposing groups exchanged unpleasantries — one demonstrator, wearing a pig mask, approached a Trump supporter and told her that she should be wearing a mask — but no physical confrontations were immediately reported. Chants of “four more years” alternated with “Black lives matter.”
A line of Philly bike cops arrived in an effort to separate Trump fans and Trump critics, but the president’s supporters appeared to be far outnumbered even by police officers.
In fact, the loudest noises in the vicinity of the Constitution Center might have come from the nearby Jubilee 2020, a weeklong Christian prayer concert. Jubilee attendee Anya Ambramovich said she considered it “God-ordained” that Trump’s visit and the protests occurred during their annual prayer marathon.
“I thought there would be a lot of Trump supporters here," said a Bucks County man who was selling $5 Trump t-shirts outside the center. "But I guess not in a Democratic city.”
While Pennsylvania is considered crucial to his chances to retain the presidency, Trump has not campaigned in the state’s largest city, where seven of eight voters cast ballots for his Democratic rival in 2016.
“We have to have a presence and let him know that he’s not welcome in Philadelphia,” said Olivia Jones, 37, who was accompanied by her 7- and 8-year-olds. “And let his supporters know that they won’t be here uncontested.”
The Trump supporters who showed up waved “Keep America Great” flags. Kalim Milston of Cheltenham, who is 19 and voting in his first presidential campaign said, “The Democrats want to divide American and Trump wants to bring it together.”
But the pro-Trump forces showed up in greater numbers in July when Vice President Mike Pence visited Philadelphia in a visit that was punctuated by hostile exchanges that included racial barbs between pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators outside the FOP Lodge 5 headquarters.
Ed Fischer, 67, who lives in Old City, said that he and his wife decided they had to come out Tuesday despite coronavirus fears. “This is a life or death important moment,” said Fischer, an exception in what was a primarily a younger crowd.
“We’re going to prevail,” Zoe Sturges, a kindergarten teacher who was arrested during a racial-justice protest in June for stepping over barriers and handing flowers to National Guardsmen, told the crowd. “We will not stop telling our stories and coming out here to make sure the country knows the future doesn’t belong to racist and fascist people."
Earlier in the day, several anti-Trump protesters, members of the Brandywine Peace Community, demonstrated outside the studios of 6 ABC, the network’s local affiliate, on City Line Avenue.
Trump’s town hall event is scheduled for broadcast Tuesday night on ABC.
Staff writers Alejandro A. Alvarez, Chris Brennan, Oona Goodin-Smith, and Ellie Rushing contributed to this article.