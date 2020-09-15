President Donald Trump is due in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening to record a town hall with undecided voters, bringing him back to Pennsylvania for the second time in less than two weeks.
The event at the National Constitution Center will bring Trump to the state’s largest media market and the most vote-rich region in a critical swing state — though Democrats now dominate the political scene in the city and the suburbs.
Still, the president and his allies are hoping he can cut into Democratic margins in Philadelphia, and Trump has made a push to win back moderate suburban voters in recent weeks, arguing that Democrat Joe Biden would bring ruin to leafy cul-de-sacs outside cities.
Trump is scheduled to participate in a town hall hosted by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, and will take questions from undecided voters, according to ABC. The president is due in Center City from roughly 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to his public schedule, and the event will air Tuesday night at 9 p.m.
Progressive groups are planning protests to greet Trump as he arrives in a city where he won only about 16% of the vote in 2016.
Public polls have consistently showed Biden leading Trump in Pennsylvania, though some show a tight race and members of both parties expect the contest to be close throughout the election.
The town hall comes as the Trump campaign returned to the television airwaves in Pennsylvania after several weeks without running Pennsylvania-specific ads (some national spots, though, still aired in the state). The campaign said it launched a new blitz in several swing states touting the president’s economic record and expanded its radio advertisements into Pennsylvania cities.
Trump also visited Westmoreland County, in Southwestern Pennsylvania, on Sept. 3.
Biden has held numerous events in the state, too, and both he and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are scheduled to visit Thursday, with Harris slated to come to Philadelphia.
The Biden campaign argued Tuesday that it is “strongly positioned" in the state.
“Pennsylvania is ready for a real leader — and Joe Biden is the right candidate with the right message for voters and the right vision for the future,” Biden’s Pennsylvania state director, Brendan McPhillips, wrote in a public memo. “He cares about issues important to voters, like stopping the spread of COVID, the economy, and health care.”
Trump’s visit is part of just the latest spurt of campaign activity in Pennsylvania, which both parties see as one of the few states likely to decide the election.
Biden is scheduled to attend his own town hall, hosted by CNN, in Scranton on Thursday night. Harris will make her first Philadelphia stop since officially becoming the Democratic nominee for vice president. Her event comes as Democrats step up their outreach to voters of color.
Since late August, Pennsylvania has been deluged with high-profile campaign visits, including stops from Trump, Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama, and two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Eric.