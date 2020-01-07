President Donald Trump will host a rally in Jeff Van Drew’s New Jersey congressional district later this month, weeks after the South Jersey congressman defected to the Republican Party and pledged his “undying support” to Trump and the GOP.
The rally will be held at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. While Van Drew was not mentioned in the announcement of Trump’s visit, local political watchers have been waiting for signs that the president would help campaign for the now-Republican congressman since his dramatic party switch in the Oval Office last month.
Wildwood is a peculiar choice for Trump, who likes to host rallies in deeply conservative areas of swing or solidly Republican states. The bustling summer shore town also shuts down during the winter, and will likely draw rally attendees from nearby towns and states who don’t even know Van Drew, insiders say.
“If people are coming from outside the district [or] outside the state, people don’t know Jeff,” said Michael Suleiman, Atlantic County Democratic party chair. “These people aren’t going for Jeff, they’re all going for Trump.”
“President Trump looks forward to returning to the Garden State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept'," Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the Trump campaign, said in a statement.
Political strategists speculated that a high-profile rally in Van Drew’s district may have been intended to help clear the Republican primary field for him, paving a clear path to the general election. But his Republican challengers are not scared by Trump’s endorsement or his impending visit.
“I think it’s going to help Van Drew,” said David Richter, a millionaire business executive who was the Republican frontrunner before Van Drew switched parties. “But I don’t think it’s going to help him enough to win the Republican primary.”
“My assessment of this race is I’m a lifelong Republican running against a life-long Democrat,” Richter said. “The president is very popular in South Jersey. But whether his coat tails extend to Jeff Van Drew, I would be very surprised if they did.”
Van Drew’s stance on impeachment polarized voters in his district. On Dec. 11, Van Drew learned from an internal poll just how much his stance on impeachment had harmed his prospects in a Democratic primary. Within days he was at the White House to finalize his plans to become a Republican.
Van Drew was one of only two House Democrats to vote against the impeachment inquiry into the president’s dealings in Ukraine in October, a stance he touted in TV appearances that drew Trump’s attention and praise.
While many local Republicans are skeptical of Van Drew’s newly professed allegiance, the political apparatus of his new party is going to work for him. The president has endorsed the congressman. A Trump-allied political action committee spent $250,000 on TV and digital ads supporting him. And Richter is shedding establishment support.
Even so, Van Drew is not guaranteed a Republican primary win. Several declared GOP candidates have said they are staying in the race. And six Democrats have announced they will run for their party’s nomination to represent the district.
Van Drew’s defection to the GOP has infuriated many local Democrats. He had been a prized Democratic recruit to run for the South Jersey swing district vacated by longtime Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo in 2018.
Democrats knew the district — which stretches from the Philadelphia suburbs in Gloucester County south to Cape May and from north of Atlantic City into Burlington County — was purple: Trump won it by five points in 2016, while President Barack Obama got 53% of the vote each time he ran. They sought a moderate, well-known candidate.
In Van Drew, who supports gun rights and represented part of the district as a state lawmaker for years, Democrats found a candidate who captured the seat for the first time in decades. In 2018, Van Drew handily won the Democratic primary with 57% of the vote over multiple progressive candidates. He topped Republican Seth Grossman by an eight-point margin.