WASHINGTON — New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew is still a Democrat, for now. But he was sitting on the Republican side of the House floor Wednesday as lawmakers formally debated articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The South Jersey congressman is expected to vote against impeaching Trump. His vocal opposition to impeachment enraged Democratic leaders and activists, prompting plans for him to switch parties and seek reelection as a Republican. He has yet to publicly address those plans, so his presence on the GOP side Wednesday amounted to the clearest confirmation yet of his looming party switch.
“As I’ve said all along, I’m going to vote no,” Van Drew told a Fox News reporter when asked about his seat choice. “I think they are all going to vote no, so it’s certainly appropriate in this case.”
Van Drew also sided with Republicans on some early procedural votes Wednesday as his soon-to-be GOP colleagues tried to slow the day-long march toward a formal impeachment vote.
“I’m glad to be sitting by @CongressmanJVD and new member of GOP,” Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon said on Twitter at one point.
Van Drew was one of only two House Democrats to vote against the impeachment inquiry into the president’s dealings in Ukraine, a stance he touted in TV appearances that drew the attention and praise of Trump himself.
Revelations of his planned defection has drawn fierce attacks from Democrats, and skepticism from Republicans wary of his voting record and his longstanding ties to the New Jersey’s Democratic machine.
“Jeff Van Drew has chosen his political career over our Constitution,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a recent statement. “Despite knowing full well that the President has abused the powers of his office, Congressman Van Drew is now willing to enable Donald Trump just to try to salvage his own election.”
Last Wednesday, Van Drew learned from an internal poll just how much his stance on impeachment had harmed his prospects in a Democratic primary. He proceeded to cut off contact with key allies, and by Friday was at the White House to finalize his plans to become a Republican. On Tuesday, he finally broke his silence on the matter.
“I’m not discussing any of that now. There will be a time,” he said as he rode an elevator to an afternoon House vote. “I’m reevaluating my life and my thoughts.”
Staff writer Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article.