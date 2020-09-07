I grew up in the labor movement. I’ve been a union member nearly all my adult life (except for a few years serving Uncle Sam). As a member of Insulators Local 14, I worked on construction sites as far away as Atlantic City, and upstate New York. I was blessed to see the Labor Day Parade grow from an event with only 10 unions participating, to one that now boasts more than 100 participating unions bringing thousands of members. I know firsthand the grit and determination of the American worker and our ability to fight through tough times. The labor movement has fought for working families since our inception. As we all struggle with the effects of COVID-19, our work has never wavered.