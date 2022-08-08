Sheriff’s officers cleared out an encampment at University City Townhomes Monday morning, as West Philadelphia residents and supporters protested their displacement.

As the officers dismantled tents that had been set up on the lawn of the affordable housing complex at 40th and Market Streets, demonstrators chanted in protest. “HOUSING NOW,” read a big banner; underneath: “Where else do we go?”

The tenants and supporters who made up the encampment of about 15 tents, which was set up in early July, had been ordered by a judge to leave by 9 a.m. Monday.

IBID Associates LP, the owner of the townhomes, announced plans last year to end its federal affordable housing contract and sell the property. The plan means profit for the owner and displacement for 69 households, who received one year’s notice and have until Sept. 7 to move using housing vouchers.

“They’re trying to break us up,” said resident Melvin Hairston, 45, who has lived in the complex for 25 years.

A crowd of more than 50 protesters was gathered by 9 a.m., when 20 sheriff’s officers and other law enforcement personnel walked up 40th Street to the encampment, as protesters lining the sidewalk chanted, “Shame on you.”

The officers walked down the grass lawn where supporters had set up tents in solidarity with the displaced residents. They unzipped some of the tents, which were unoccupied, and walked through the encampment as protesters stood around them, chanting things like “Housing is a human right.”

Officers began taking down tents at 9:11 a.m., pulling out stakes and folding them up. By 9:28, all the tents had been taken down and were being hauled away.

An altercation occurred around 9:45 a.m. as officers were trying to dismantle a fence made of wooden pallets that circled the encampment lawn. As protesters tried to hold onto the last length of the fence they had built, a scuffle broke out.

As protesters shouted at the officers, “Who do you protect? Who do you serve?”, a couple of officers appeared to push a few demonstrators. One man was pulled back by the waist by an officer; a few moments later, an officer could be seen throwing the same man to the ground before handcuffing him. Officers led him away in handcuffs.

About half an hour later, as many officers left the scene, the crowd gathered on Market Street and began marching east. They rallied at the intersection of 38th and Market.

The townhomes were built after mostly Black residents were displaced from the area that is now University City in the 1960s and 70s, when the city razed the neighborhood known as Black Bottom. The development was meant to be part of a city commitment to low-income housing in West Philadelphia, and its demise highlights issues of affordable housing, racial justice, and gentrification — displacing low-income residents of color who say it’s difficult to find comparable housing elsewhere.

Many residents worry landlords won’t accept the housing vouchers, and Amirah Brown, 59, said the apartments IBID showed her as replacements sat on run-down blocks with high crime.

“The places are horrible and look abandoned,” Brown said.

Residents also don’t want to leave their neighborhood, where their lives are rooted. Moving can mean changing jobs, schools, services, commutes, and losing support or professional networks. Brown, a 19-year resident of UC Townhomes, said she was standing her ground at the encampment Monday to protect her quality of life.

Darlene Foreman, member of the People’s Townhomes Residents Council, an encampment leadership group, led the group of residents and supporters in a chant calling on the city to purchase the townhome property: ”Stop the sale! Buy the block!”

At a Friday court hearing, a lawyer for IBID Associates said the people in the encampment are trespassing. They are not all tenants, but the tenants vetted the supporters and view them as their guests, Hairston said at the hearing.

“We don’t know who all these people are,” said site manager Marla Beckett, raising a question of security concerns.

After the ruling by Common Pleas Court Judge Joshua Roberts, the property owners said in a statement that they “respect people’s right to protest” but those in the encampment have “no legal right” to be on the private property.

Around 8:30 a.m., resident Maria Lyles said she was prepared to stand her ground.

”I’m anxious. I’m angry. I’m excited,” said Lyles, who has lived at the townhomes for 25 years. “We’re going to stand in solidarity. This is our home.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.