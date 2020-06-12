“The health and safety of our crew, as well as our ability to continue serving our global clients, is top of mind as we begin determining how and when to return to campus. Vanguard is anticipating a phased approach, which will differ by region, and is working closely with government officials and medical professionals to identify the conditions under which we can have crew safely return to our offices. We expect the first phase to consist of a modest number of business-essential crew returning to their offices over the course of several months," she said in an emailed statement.