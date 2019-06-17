A building handyman was convicted Monday of fatally stabbing retired Villanova University professor Carol Ambruster during a 2013 robbery in her Germantown apartment.
Jurors deliberated just 30 minutes before returning their guilty verdict against Jose Diaz, also of Germantown. When the foreman read the verdict, the victim’s sister, Ariel, softly wept.
The decision came after a weeklong trial at the Criminal Justice Center in which prosecutors argued the evidence against the defendant was “overwhelming.”
“He walked through her blood and tried to clean it off,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell told jurors in closing arguments Monday morning. But, the prosecutor said, police investigators found that the size and tread markings of bloody boot prints from Ambruster’s apartment hallway matched a pair of size 8 Timberland boots found in Diaz’s home.
The boots appeared to have been cleaned up, but tests matched DNA from Ambruster’s blood to a spot on one of Diaz’s boots, Grenell said.
Defense attorney Gina Amoriello countered that the prosecution failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the case against Diaz and that it was Ambruster’s roommate, Daniel Sapon, who killed the retired astronomy professor.
“The Commonwealth cannot show you that Daniel Sapon did not have enough time to commit the murder,” Amoriello argued.
But prosecutors contended that Diaz, who had access to the apartment building at 5501 Wayne Ave., surprised Ambruster, 69, after she returned to her apartment about 6 p.m. Dec. 9, 2013, and repeatedly beat and stabbed her with a knife from her kitchen. In his last act, he shoved the knife into her throat and left it there, Grenell said.
As the prosecutor described the last stabbing, Ambruster’s sister, Ariel, sitting in the second row of the gallery, covered her face with her hands.
During his closing statement, Grenell also pointed to investigators’ discovery of Diaz’s bloody fingerprint on the back of Ambruster’s belt. Authorities believe Diaz held onto the belt as he dragged her body from the hallway into the pantry, then into her kitchen. Grenell again showed jurors the bloody scene in Ambruster’s second-floor apartment — her dried blood in the front hallway and the bloody smear marks on the floor.
Diaz’s attorney tried to persuade jurors that Ambruster’s roommate was more likely the killer. She contended, as did defense expert Katherine Cross, of Guardian Forensic Sciences in Abington, who testified Friday, that the victim had “too much” of Sapon’s DNA under her left-hand fingernails.
Sapon and Ambruster were not romantically involved, but shared items in the apartment. But the defense alleged that the amount of DNA under the victim’s nails could not be accounted for by their sharing the same apartment and touching the same objects.
But Grenell, the prosecutor, said that with rush-hour traffic, it was “literally impossible” for Sapon to have been in the apartment after Ambruster returned about 6 p.m., then have been in Essene Market in Queen Village, where a surveillance video inside the store showed him calmly picking up ready-to-eat food at 6:30 p.m.
Diaz did not have such an alibi. “Where is Jose Diaz?" Grenell asked rhetorically. “He’s nowhere to be found.”
He reminded jurors of testimony last week by Diaz’s then-wife, Angela Enoch Diaz, who testified that he wasn’t home when she returned to their Germantown home at about 6 p.m. on the night of the killing, and didn’t return home until the next afternoon.
Both Grenell and Amoriello agreed that Diaz had a drug problem. Grenell contended that Diaz needed money for drugs and that’s why he tried to rob Ambruster in her apartment. Whether he actually got away with any money is unclear, Grenell said.
But Grenell told jurors that Diaz was the only one without an alibi that night.
Pointing to Sapon, who was sitting in the gallery during Monday’s closing arguments, Grenell said: “I’m sorry he has to sit through these allegations of being some type of murderer.”