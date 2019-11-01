Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration lost a months-long legal battle to block a shelter for undocumented migrant children from opening in Philadelphia, as a Common Pleas Court judge ruled on Thursday that the city had incorrectly applied zoning law.
The for-profit Arizona-based Vision Quest hopes soon to begin accepting children at its site on Old York Road in Logan, its attorney said Friday, an effort complicated by the company’s decision to lay off its 65-person local staff earlier this week.
“My client is very excited, and cautiously optimistic about being able to move forward,” said lawyer Leslie Gerstein, who argued the case for VisionQuest. “Whether or not the client is a profit or non-profit entity, that they’re going to offer shelter to these children is something that is important. Regardless of whether or not you agree or disagree with our country’s immigration policy, these are still children and they need help.”
Judge Paula Patrick ruled that the city Zoning Board of Adjustment erred in concluding that VisionQuest’s plans were inconsistent with the permitted use of the building.
Kenney administration spokesperson Mike Dunn said: “We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling. … We are reviewing the ruling, and will make a decision on how to proceed in the coming days.”
The city’s legal recourse would be to appeal to Commonwealth Court, and then, if necessary, to the state Supreme Court, which may or may not decide to hear the case.
Efforts to reach VisionQuest President Mark Contento were unsuccessful Friday. Earlier in the week he told KYW Radio that the agency no longer could afford to pay its local staff while the Old York Road facility sat empty, hence the layoffs.
In the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, the fight to keep VisionQuest from opening has been joined by City Council members, union leaders, immigrant advocates, and Logan residents. Opponents say the city should never allow immigrant children to be confined within its borders, and particularly not by VisionQuest.
The agency’s previous Philadelphia shelter closed in 2017 after staff members were found to have punched and choked children there. Now, the agency will be paid up to $5.3 million by the federal government over three years to house migrant children at the same site.
VisionQuest plans to house a rotating population of Spanish-speaking boys ages 12 to 17, most of whom fled gang violence and poverty in Central America and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone. After being apprehended by border authorities, they’re transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement and then placed within a network of youth shelters.
From those shelters, they’re to be placed with family members or sponsors in the United States.
The housing of “unaccompanied minors” has become a growth industry in the U.S., as large numbers of young people trek north, and the federal government awards millions of dollars in contracts to care for them.
The number of unaccompanied children apprehended at the border spiked to 72,873 in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2019, surpassing the record of 68,541 in 2014, according to the Congressional Research Service.
In suburban Devon, behavioral health provider Devereux is slated to receive an initial payment of up to $14 million to house 42 children ages 5 to 12. That money also will help Devereux plan and potentially open four new shelters and a foster care program in other states. Bethany Christian Services wants to open a 12-bed shelter to house boys ages 15 to 17 in Bensalem.
Bethany and other agencies cast their work as offering help to children who need safety and comfort after traumatic journeys. Opponents said the shelters are a means to profit from the misery of children.