Walter Ogrod spent more than 23 years on death row, insisting he had been wrongfully convicted for killing 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn in Northeast Philadelphia in 1988.
On Friday, the criminal justice system agreed.
Common Pleas Court Judge Shelley Robins-New overturned Ogrod’s conviction, citing what prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed were critical flaws in his case, including evidence withheld by police and the prosecutors who put him behind bars.
During a virtual hearing conducted via Zoom, Assistant District Attorney Carrie Wood tearfully apologized to Ogrod and to Barbara Jean’s family, calling the case a “failure" for them and for the city.
“We not only stole 28 years of your life, but we threatened to execute you based on falsehoods,” Wood told Ogrod.
The District Attorney’s Office said in court documents earlier this year that Ogrod was “likely innocent,” calling his prosecution a “gross miscarriage of justice" tainted by "unreliable scientific evidence, prosecutorial misconduct ... and false testimony.”
Among other things, prosecutors said Barbara Jean likely died of asphyxiation, and that police and trial prosecutors had suppressed that fact while asserting instead that Ogrod had fatally beaten the girl with a weight bar during a fit of sexual rage.
District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office also said it believes two now-retired detectives — Martin Devlin and Paul Worrell — coerced Ogrod into a false confession. And prosecutors accused their predecessors of relying on false testimony from jailhouse informants, saying the two men had “colluded” on a bogus statement hoping for leniency in their own cases — and that trial prosecutors failed to disclose that one of them had severe mental health problems.
The accusations angered Barbara Jean’s mother, who in April submitted a sworn statement supporting Ogrod’s release.
“There is no question in my mind that Mr. Ogrod is innocent and that he should be released from prison immediately,” Sharon Fahy wrote.
Fahy watched the Friday’s proceedings from the DA’s Office. Wood told her: “This office has not told you the truth about what happened to your little girl so many years ago. The truth is painful and terrible, but it is what you deserved to hear from this office and we did not do that. And I am so sorry.”
Ogrod’s legal travails are not entirely over. Though Robins-New agreed to vacate his conviction, she said she did not have the ability to toss his case out completely.
Instead, he will remain technically accused of third-degree murder, making him eligible for bail and release from State Correctional Institute Phoenix at some point Friday.
Lawyers will have to return to court in the future to officially drop the murder charges against him.
This is a developing story that will be updated.