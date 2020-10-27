Philadelphia Police officers had responded to Walter Wallace Jr.'s home in West Philadelphia twice Monday for reports of disturbances before two officers returned on a third visit and fatally shot Wallace as he walked toward them with a knife, according to law enforcement sources.
Details about the prior visits — including their length, what happened, and which officers were involved — were not immediately clear. But the confirmation of the previous visits raises questions about what actions police took to try to help resolve the situation before the shooting.
The sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss the visits, said officers had been called twice in the morning to respond to reports of domestic disturbances at the home in the 6100 block of Locust Street in West Philadelphia.
Wallace’s parents were too distraught to speak Tuesday morning. But his cousin Anthony Fitzhugh, 49, said a family member had called police Monday because Wallace was having a mental episode. Fitzhugh said Wallace suffered from bipolar disorder, among other conditions for which he was taking medication.
Police “were advised that he had mental health issues,” Fitzhugh said. “I understand he had a knife, and their job is to protect and serve. By all means do so, but do not let lethal force be the means by which you de-escalate the situation.”
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is expected to offer additional details about Monday’s shooting at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
Wallace was fatally shot around 4 p.m.. A video posted on social media showed Wallace walking toward officers, who were backing away. Wallace was several feet away from the officers when they each fired several shots.
His mother and several onlookers had been pleading with police not to shoot.
In the hours after the shooting, his family and public officials expressed outrage over the officers' decision to fire, and criticized police for not de-escalating the situation.
Protesters took to the streets late Monday into early Tuesday, and police struggled to respond to vandalism and looting along the central commercial corridor of 52nd Street.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.