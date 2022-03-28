Water has been restored to the 1200 block of Spruce Street in Washington Square West following a water-main break, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

The water-main break had been first reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, said PWD spokesperson Brian Rademaekers. It impacted 45 properties. According to 6abc, neighbors in the area lost both power and water.

Water was restored around 8:30 p.m., Rademaekers said.

The break follows one last month in West Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood that flooded streets and damaged several homes, and one in July in Queen Village that continues to cause major disruption to life around Sixth and Bainbridge Streets.