So well has he mastered his job that Phovilaychit checks in on him just once a month. By now, the natural supports of his workplace — colleagues who look out for him, customers who know him by name — have helped him thrive. He recently started a second part-time job, at Di Bruno Bros. in the Comcast Center, volunteers with Special Olympics, where he is learning to play bocce, and is enjoying classes at Community College of Philadelphia. He’s studying behavioral health, hoping to become an educational and employment advocate for adults with developmental needs.