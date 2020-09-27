WeChat has proven essential to the Northeast Philadelphia Chinese Association’s efforts to prevent immigrants who aren’t confident speaking English from missing out on city services and being left out of the city’s civic life, said Mingchu “Pearl” Huynh, the organization’s president and founder. Through WeChat, she can reach as many as 10,000 people in the region. On any given day, she said, her organization can participate in disseminating to Philadelphia’s Chinese-speaking population information on COVID-19 tests, gun safety, kung fu lessons, and voter registration. Losing the app, she said, would force her to rebuild a contact base it took her three years to assemble.