Tonight, not one, but two of Philadelphia’s sports teams — the Eagles and the Flyers — have games scheduled at the same time, just steps away from each other, planting the seeds for potential parking pandemonium.

Both teams have games starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Flyers take on the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo. Across the lot, the Eagles face off against the Washington Football Team, rescheduled from Sunday due to some of Washington’s players testing positive for COVID-19.

» READ MORE: Not going to the Eagles game? Here's where to watch it on TV

With two games scheduled simultaneously, fans are likely already bracing themselves for parking chaos. Here are a few tips to help avoid the maelstrom.

For Flyers fans

The Wells Fargo Center lots will be open at 4 p.m., reserved for Flyers fans who show their tickets when they come into the lot. They will be charged the same rate as usual. All lots are cashless.

“After the NFL re-scheduled the Eagles game to tomorrow night, we attempted to move the Flyers-Capitals game, but unfortunately, that was not possible,” a Wells Fargo Center press release stated. “Fans should plan for extremely heavy traffic, arrive as early as possible, and either pre-pay for parking or take public transportation if they can.”

Fans can prepay for parking at wellsfargocenterphilly.com/plan-your-visit/parking. The site gives additional info on how to navigate parking.

For Eagles fans

Eagles fans are advised to park in Lots M/N/P and Lots Q-X , which open at noon. Fans can also park in Lot K, with reserved parking there opening at 2:30 p.m. Those with an Eagles prepaid parking pass for Wells Fargo Center Lots A-G should use that pass in these lots instead.

For those taking SEPTA

To stem the flow of fans, SEPTA has also added service to the sports complex. Starting at 6 p.m., trips to the complex will run around every 10 minutes on the Broad Street Line. Regular fares for this service will apply.