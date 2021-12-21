It’s been 16 days, but the Eagles will finally return to action Tuesday night against Washington in a postponed game with huge playoff implications.
Both teams enter Tonight’s game with a 6-7 record, and the Eagles need a win to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Minnesota Vikings (7-7), who both won their Week 15 matchups. According to the New York Times, the Birds have a 38% chance to make the playoffs with a win tonight. A loss to Washington plunges their chances down to just 6%.
A bit of good news for the Eagles is quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to start tonight after suffering a high ankle sprain during the Birds’ loss against the Giants way back on Nov. 28. Meanwhile, Washington still isn’t sure who will start at quarterback, since both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. If neither come off the list Tuesday, Washington will likely go with Garrett Gilbert, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad on Friday.
Calling Tuesday night’s game will be Kevin Kugler and former Eagles quarterback Mark Sánchez, who is in his first year as an NFL analyst for Fox. The prime time matchup will easily be Sanchez’s most-watched game, as it will air in about 70% of homes across the country (the rest of the country will see Seahawks-Rams, which also was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak).
Sánchez offered some thoughts on Hurts way back in Week 6 during an appearance on FS1′s Speak for Yourself, where he said it’s too early to determine whether he can have success long-term as the Eagles starting quarterback. Sánchez also took aim at Eagles fans he once said were “nicer” that those in New York City during his tenure with the Jets.
“The market that he’s in is completely unfair. It’s pretty fickle. It’s week-to-week, at sometimes drive-to-drive or quarter-to-quarter,” Sánchez said of Philadelphia. “All I’m saying is, if you say, ‘Yes he’s our franchise guy,’ you will always have to gadget, scheme, format or game-plan to death because he is limited in his drop-back passing ability.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
Washington (6-7) at Eagles (6-7): NFL Week 15
When: Tuesday, Dec. 21
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
Time: 7 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox29 (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sánchez, Laura Okmin)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen)
Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Tony Corrente
Odds: Eagles -6.5, over/under 42 points
Pregame shows and other media coverage
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter, which you can follow live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to The Inquirer Sports Daily Newsletter.
Smith, Tolentino, and columnist David Murphy will host GameDay Central live prior to kickoff on Inquirer.com.
Pregame shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia begins at 5:30 p.m. with Birds Huddle, a new show focused on sports betting and fantasy football featuring Taryn Hatcher, Brad Feinberg, Barrett Brooks, and John Clark.
Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game.
NFC playoff picture heading into Eagles-Washington and Seahawks-Rams
Eagles 2021 NFL schedule
Week 1, Sept. 12: Eagles 32, Falcons 6
Week 2, Sept. 19: 49ers 17, Eagles 11
Week 3, Sept 27: Cowboys 41, Eagles 21
Week 4, Oct. 3: Chiefs 42, Eagles 30
Week 5, Oct. 10: Eagles 21, Panthers 18
Week 6, Oct. 14: Buccaneers 28, Eagles 22
Week 7, Oct. 24: Raiders 33, Eagles 22
Week 8, Oct. 31: Eagles 44, Lions 6
Week 9, Nov. 7: Chargers 27, Eagles 24
Week 10, Nov. 14: Eagles 30, Broncos 13
Week 11, Nov. 21: Eagles 40, Saints 29
Week 12, Nov. 28: Giants 13, Eagles 7
Week 13, Dec. 5: Eagles 33, Jets 18
Week 14: Bye week
Week 15, Dec. 21: Washington at Eagles, 7 p.m., Fox
Week 16, Dec. 26: Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 17, Jan. 2: Eagles at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 18, Jan. 9: Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox