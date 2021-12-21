It’s been 16 days, but the Eagles will finally return to action Tuesday night against Washington in a postponed game with huge playoff implications.

Both teams enter Tonight’s game with a 6-7 record, and the Eagles need a win to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Minnesota Vikings (7-7), who both won their Week 15 matchups. According to the New York Times, the Birds have a 38% chance to make the playoffs with a win tonight. A loss to Washington plunges their chances down to just 6%.

A bit of good news for the Eagles is quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to start tonight after suffering a high ankle sprain during the Birds’ loss against the Giants way back on Nov. 28. Meanwhile, Washington still isn’t sure who will start at quarterback, since both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. If neither come off the list Tuesday, Washington will likely go with Garrett Gilbert, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad on Friday.

Calling Tuesday night’s game will be Kevin Kugler and former Eagles quarterback Mark Sánchez, who is in his first year as an NFL analyst for Fox. The prime time matchup will easily be Sanchez’s most-watched game, as it will air in about 70% of homes across the country (the rest of the country will see Seahawks-Rams, which also was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak).

Sánchez offered some thoughts on Hurts way back in Week 6 during an appearance on FS1′s Speak for Yourself, where he said it’s too early to determine whether he can have success long-term as the Eagles starting quarterback. Sánchez also took aim at Eagles fans he once said were “nicer” that those in New York City during his tenure with the Jets.

“The market that he’s in is completely unfair. It’s pretty fickle. It’s week-to-week, at sometimes drive-to-drive or quarter-to-quarter,” Sánchez said of Philadelphia. “All I’m saying is, if you say, ‘Yes he’s our franchise guy,’ you will always have to gadget, scheme, format or game-plan to death because he is limited in his drop-back passing ability.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:

Washington (6-7) at Eagles (6-7): NFL Week 15

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

Time: 7 p.m. kickoff

TV: Fox29 (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sánchez, Laura Okmin)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Tony Corrente

Odds: Eagles -6.5, over/under 42 points

Pregame shows and other media coverage

As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter, which you can follow live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to The Inquirer Sports Daily Newsletter.

Smith, Tolentino, and columnist David Murphy will host GameDay Central live prior to kickoff on Inquirer.com.

Pregame shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia begins at 5:30 p.m. with Birds Huddle, a new show focused on sports betting and fantasy football featuring Taryn Hatcher, Brad Feinberg, Barrett Brooks, and John Clark.

Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game.

NFC playoff picture heading into Eagles-Washington and Seahawks-Rams

Seed Team Record No. 1 x-Green Bay Packers 11-3 No. 2 Dallas Cowboys 10-4 No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-4 No. 4 Arizona Cardinals 10-4 Wildcard Los Angeles Rams 9-4 Wildcard San Francisco 49ers 8-6 Wildcard Minnesota Vikings 7-7 In the hunt New Orleans Saints 7-7 Washington Football Team 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles 6-7 Atlanta Falcons 6-8 x- Clinched division

Eagles reading list prior to kickoff