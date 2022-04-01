The Chester County judge who earlier this week ousted five West Chester school board members for failing to answer a petition from masking opponents reinstated the members Friday, after their lawyer said they believed they had more time to respond.

Before a courtroom filled with more than 100 people in the Chester County Justice Center — including supporters of both the school board members and the parents seeking to unseat them — Judge William Mahon said he would vacate his Tuesday order that had removed five of the board’s nine members.

“I understand the gravity of the situation,” Mahon said, noting that the board members were “duly elected” and that he did not want to “cripple the school district.”

But the petition against the board members remains before Mahon, with allegations that they acted illegally and forced students to use “experimental medical devices” by approving mask requirements. Lawyers for the board members said they had filed preliminary objections to the petition on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.