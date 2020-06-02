“If you’re exposed, you want to get out of the area where this is in the air,” Rapuano said. Move as quickly as you can to fresher air and higher ground. Rinse your eyes out with water and wash your skin. Rapuano said you don’t need a lot of water to rinse your eyes. Remove contact lenses. (Better yet, experts said, don’t wear them if you’re worried about tear gas.) Cramer suggests standing in a breeze to let the wind blow particles off. As soon as possible, remove your clothing, which will be contaminated with the chemicals. Don’t pull shirts over your head. Cut them off, the CDC says. The CDC suggests double-bagging clothes that have been exposed to the chemical and disposing of them. Cramer says you can just air clothes out and wash them. You’ll know they’re fine if you sniff them and nothing happens.