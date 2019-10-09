Not exactly. Management is barred by labor law from threatening, interrogating, and making promises to workers in the proposed unit. (It can, however, threaten managers, who are not covered by the National Labor Relations Act.) Still, there are gray areas, Braman said: Employers can’t say, “If you vote for the union, your salary will get cut." But they could say something like “With a union, you might end up with the same salary, or you might end up with something less.” Last year, Penn State suggested to its international graduate students that they could get deported if they unionized and went on strike.