Nearly two years after voting to form a union, media workers at WHYY have gotten their first contract.

The contract, ratified overwhelmingly on Tuesday, sets a salary floor and grants six weeks of paid parental leave to the roughly 75 workers covered by the agreement. About half the unit will get an immediate 5% raise and everyone will get a raise each year of the three-year contract.

Wages and parental leave benefits were major issues for the workers, who said they were driven to organize because they couldn’t see a future for themselves at WHYY otherwise.

“We’re proud to guarantee some mobility for our colleagues and future employees alike, ensuring that WHYY can become a sustainable place to build a career,” said Nina Feldman, a WHYY reporter and union shop steward, in a statement.

“The contract is in my judgment one which is not only fair and equitable, but respectful of the service of any well-performing WHYY employee,” said Bill Marrazzo, CEO and president of the station.

The negotiation was a long, antagonistic, and sometimes public process, stalled by the pandemic and punctuated with nearly two dozen bargaining unit members leaving the public-media station. The process took about ten months longer than the average time it takes for private-sector workers to get to a first contract.

In June, management told workers they could not afford the union’s requests for a salary floor, the union said on Twitter. Management’s stance infuriated the workers, given the high six-figure salaries of WHYY’s top officials, including Marrazzo, who makes $740,000 annually. The unit’s lowest-paid full time employee earns $40,000, the union said.

“Our CEO and six VPs at WHYY earn a combined $2 million+,” the union tweeted. “That alone would cover nearly half the combined salaries of our entire 80-member union.”

WHYY voted to unionize with SAG-AFTRA, which represents workers at NPR affiliates across the country, in October 2019. The vote was 70-1.