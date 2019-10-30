CEO Marrazzo’s salary, which was more than $760,000 in 2018, according to WHYY documents, has been a sticking point among both employees and consumers for more than a decade. Marrazzo’s compensation is well above that of his peers at comparable NPR affiliates, except for at WNYC, a much larger operation that had over $97 million in revenue last year compared with WHYY’s nearly $39 million. The WNYC chief executive was paid about $1 million in 2018.