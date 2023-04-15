Firefighters battle a 200-acre blaze in Ocean County that broke out Saturday morning

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported a 200-acre wildfire Saturday in Bass River State Forest, the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area, and the Warren Grove Bombing Range in Little Egg Township, Ocean County.

The service said the fire was detected at 10:17 a.m. from the Cedar Bridge Fire Tower. No residential structures were threatened, the service said, and evacuations were not required. Route 539 was closed from Warren Grove to Forge Road.

The service reported that the use of a helicopter was discontinued due to lightning in the area.

Earlier Saturday, firefighters in North Jersey battled a 972-acre wildfire in West Milford Township, Passaic County, which was brought under control. Last Tuesday and Wednesday, a wildfire tore through 3,859 acres in Ocean County and necessitated evacuations and road closures.

The wildfire season typically begins mid-March and continues through May as the weather warms up and fire conditions ripen.