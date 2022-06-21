The Wharton State Forest wildfire, possibly the largest fire in New Jersey in 15 years, has consumed about 13,500 acres of the Pinelands, and is 85% contained, officials from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said late Tuesday morning.

Officials said they have ruled out a lightning strike as a cause, and are focusing on an “illegal unattended campfire.”

Two major roads, Routes and 542, which had been closed for two days, are now open.

However, Batsto Village, Atsion Recreation Area, Mullica River Campground, and Lower Forge Campground all remain closed. Nearby hiking and biking trails are also closed. Kayak and canoe launches along the Mullica River, Atsion, Batsto, also closed. Pinelands Adventures has suspended its paddling trips.

Although 18 structures were threatened, all remain intact. There have been no injuries reported.

Some facilities should be open within 24 hours, but hiking and biking trails will likely remain closed longer until they can be inspected.

Officials say, however, there is still smoke in the area, and firefighters may be working on nearby roadways. Because the winds have been blowing west to east, smoke has been moving toward the Atlantic Ocean.

About 50 people had to be evacuated from Paradise Lake Campground in Hammonton, as well as a few people from other areas.

This story is developing and will be updated.