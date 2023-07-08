Power outages persist in the Wildwoods, with full restoration not expected until Saturday night

After a sultry, surreal night that 10s of thousands of visitors and residents spent in darkness and without air-conditioning on a peak summer weekend, over a third of the utility customers in Wildwood, North Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest still were without power late Saturday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. more than 8,400 customers, including the island’s copious supply of motels and multi-dwelling units — remained unplugged, according to Atlantic City Electric. That was a slight increase from the morning, and the company said full restoration might not occur until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The outages were caused by a fire that broke out at an electric substation at Oak and Susquehanna Avenues in the heart of town on Friday just after noon. Fortunately none of the town’s amusement rides were in operation.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remained under investigation. Efforts to restore power continued through the night and into Saturday.

A weary worker at the Wawa on Rio Grande Avenue answered the phone Saturday morning with, “Yes, we’re open. Yes, we have ice. Yes, we have fuel.”

With its amusement piers, arcades, mini-golf courses, frozen custard stands, and assorted business, the Wildwood boardwalk traditionally has been the liveliest at the Jersey Shore, save for Atlantic City’s.

But on Friday night, it became something quite extraordinarily different.

In the darkness, Jimmy DiIulio, 17, was walking along the boardwalk with friends, hoping it would feel like a “glow-in-the-dark party.” Instead, he said, the bright emergency lights and shuttered businesses all felt scrar.

Tom Konidaris, grill manager at The Ace’s Grill Dollar Hut, said he had never witnessed a power outage like this in Wildwood.

At 10 p.m. Friday, the Hut was a place to be: It managed to remain open thanks to a generator. People walked by asking for water bottles, water ice — really anything to stay cool. “All these people walking the boards are hungry and thirsty, so we just figured we’d help out how we can,” he said.

By the hundreds of thousands, for generations the Wildwoods have drawn Philadelphia-area residents — and French Canadians — attracted by that boardwalk, an unabashed gaudiness and rentals less pricey than those of its seaside neighbors, such as Avalon and Cape May.

Rates in the dozens of motels in the Wildwoods — many of them with exotic, evocative names a la Las Vegas — also tend to be lower than elsewhere at the Shore.

Kenneth Marshall of Mount Airy came to the Island Breeze Motel in North Wildwood with his family and arrived in time to find the island powerless.

Still, they were determined to enjoy their sojourn. They’d spent most of the day on the beach, and ordered pizza from a boardwalk shop that fortuitously had a gas-fired oven.

Marshall had even managed to find an open beer store. “They didn’t have power, but the beer is still cold,” he said.

A bit later, motel owner Mark Jones supplied some children with light. He popped across the street and presented glow sticks to the kids who staying at a place across the street.

