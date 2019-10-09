Willie Veasy has insisted for nearly three decades that he didn’t kill John Lewis on a North Philadelphia street corner in 1992.
His family has consistently supported him. A podcast series has chronicled his case.
Last week, in a significant step, the District Attorney’s Office — which once persuaded a jury to convict him — said that it, too, now believed Veasy was likely innocent in the fatal shooting. Prosecutors say they are investigating if the detectives who interrogated him had committed misconduct in his case or others.
On Wednesday morning, Veasy’s long-running appeal reached its final step, as Common Pleas Court Judge Leon W. Tucker tossed out his conviction. The 54-year-old could be released from prison within hours.
“You’re a free man,” the judge said, as a crowd in courtroom erupted in applause.
The exoneration marked the 10th time since DA Larry Krasner assumed office last year that prosecutors in his Conviction Integrity Unit have helped reverse a murder conviction.
Krasner, sworn in on a promise to transform the DA’s Office, expanded that unit and broadened its ambitions. He also appointed Patricia Cummings, formerly a Texas-based attorney, to lead the unit, which, among other duties, examines inmates’ claims of wrongful convictions.
Cummings, who attended Wednesday’s hearing, had filed a motion agreeing with Veasy’s lawyers — Jim Figorski, Nilam Sangvhi of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, and Marissa Bluestine, the project’s former executive director — that he should be freed.
In it, Cummings wrote that Veasy was “likely innocent" because prosecutors now believed a confession he signed after being interrogated by homicide detectives was coerced.
The confession was a key piece of evidence in his 1993 conviction. Veasy was charged a year earlier with fatally shooting Lewis on the 700 block of West Russell Street. A man named Efrain Gonzalez was also wounded. Authorities at the time said Veasy and several other men approached Gonzalez and Lewis on the corner and shot at them during a robbery attempt.
The evidence against Veasy at trial included the alleged confession, as well as an eyewitness who said she saw Veasy participate in the killing, even though she admitted that her eyesight was poor.
Veasy’s trial lawyers presented witnesses and records to show that he had been working at a restaurant in Jenkintown at the time of the killing. Prosecutors sought to discredit the alibi as less-than-airtight.
A jury deliberated for four days before voting to convict him of second-degree murder and related counts. He was automatically sentenced to life without parole. No one else was ever charged in the crime.
In his most recent appeal efforts, Veasy and his attorneys have argued that his trial attorneys were unaware that Devlin and his partner, Paul Worrell, had a “pattern and practice” of coercing confessions out of other defendants arrested around the same time.
They pointed to several other convictions they dubbed questionable, including the now-overturned case against Anthony Wright, who said that Devlin had assaulted him before forcing him to confess to raping and killing his elderly neighbor in Nicetown.
Wright, originally convicted in 1993, was acquitted at a re-trial in 2016 after DNA evidence pointed to another perpetrator.
Cummings, in her motion, said prosecutors agreed that the detectives likely coerced Veasy’s statement, and she said her office was reviewing other cases tied to the detectives.
Neither Devlin nor Worrell, both of whom have retired from the Police Department, has spoken publicly about the allegations.
Mark Gilson, the prosecutor at Veasy’s 1993 trial, said in an interview this week that Veasy’s alibi and the eyewitness’ vision problems were both considered by a judge and jury. If prosecutors now believe Veasy’s statement was coerced, he added, they should hold a hearing before a judge and present evidence to prove it, rather than filing motions filled with new accusations.
“I think the process to, in essence, exonerate them...should be similar to the public trials in which they were convicted,” said Gilson, who was among the 31 prosecutors Krasner fired during his first week in office.
Veasy’s family members and supporters packed the courtroom Wednesday. Several other former inmates who had been exoneratedwere among those in the crowd.
This is a developing story that will be updated.