We watched as workers filed out to the break room at a specific time, and Guendelsberger later told me that because this warehouse had bathrooms on every floor, it was “slightly less annoying" — breaks were 15 minutes and because of how big the warehouses are, it could take 10 minutes to get to and from the bathroom or the exit, leaving just five minutes for your break. Guendelsberger, for her part, would always try to get outside during her break for a cigarette, but also because her shift was 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the winter and she wanted to get in some daylight.