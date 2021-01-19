Jeff Yass and his partners at Susquehanna Group, the Bala Cynwyd-based securities-trading and investment giant, have a history of giving to favored political campaigns, including Anthony Williams’ woeful 2015 run for Mayor of Philadelphia, and Sen. Rand Paul’s 2016 Presidential effort, before he was sidelined by Donald Trump.
But Yass made a special mark in the 2020 election, when he gave $20.7 million to the Club for Growth, which supports “economic conservative” candidates for Congress and the Presidency, including Trump, as well as die-hard Trump backers who resisted acknowledging he lost to Joe Biden, and persisted even after a group of Trump supporters rioted and delayed Congress’ attempt to certify Biden’s election after a Trump rally Jan. 6, provoking a stern reaction from corporate donors who demanded the Republicans accept Biden’s win and move on.
Yass funded more than 30 percent of the $65 million war treasury the club and its political action committees collected for 2020, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics. (With other donations, Yass and his wife Janine ranked among the 10 largest donors to U.S. political campaigns last year.)
Some of the club’s money went to further the campaigns of President Trump, the Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia, and groups fighting their Democratic opponents. Those three candidates lost — but elsewhere the Club’s choices, including some who have denied Trump really lost, were far more successful.
The Club for Growth, once headed by now-U.S.Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., in 2018 helped elect Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and re-elect Ted Cruz, R-Tx., leaders of the small group who challenged Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Susquehanna raised $4 million for the club that year, its largest previous contribution to the group.
In 2020, some 16 of the 19 U.S. House of Representatives candidates that Club for Growth‘s political action committees funded — all Republicans — won their races, including two who replaced Democrats, narrowing the margin between the parties and making it easier for the GOP to block bills opposed by business.
The club’s victories include the re-election of Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., one of the eight Pennsylvania Republicans who voted against accepting Biden’s election; Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., singled out by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “seditious behavior” for encouraging the Jan. 6 rioters (Cawthorn has denied wrongdoing); and first-time Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theories, denied Biden’s victory, and promised to bring guns into Congress despite its rules; among others.
In Boebert’s race, the club says its donors contributed more than $2 million to the candidate and to groups opposing her Democratic opponent; for Perry, more than $1 million; and for Cawthorn, more than $800,000.
The Club for Growth also backed some more mainstream candidates. It celebrated U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse R-Neb.’s re-election, with a statement that particularly praised Sasse as a ”principled” Senator. Sasse, who has challenged Trump statements on occasion and voted to certify Biden’s election, collected $150,000 from club members Toomey, who is not running for re-election, has also urged Trump and Republicans to acknowledge Biden’s win, and voted to certify his election.
In the House, the club’s winners also included Nancy Mace, R-S.C. Elected from a competitive district, she has called on fellow Democrats to accept Biden as President, unlike Perry and others from more strongly Republican districts, where they are more likely to face primary challenges from Trump diehards if they appear too conciliatory towards Democrats.
In the wake of the Jan.6 attack on the U.S.Capitol by Trump supporters, leading business organizations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, and the Business Roundtable, which includes executives at Comcast, DuPont, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Group and other large employers, denounced the attack, and urged Trump and other elected officials to accept Joe Biden as the next President. A series of big companies announced bans on political giving, particularly to members who voted against certifying Biden’s win.
By contrast, the Club for Growth has maintained a public silence. Its spokespeople, who regularly send reporters updates on campaigns it backs and victory statements when its candidates win, did not return calls seeking comment. Nor did Yass or other Susquehanna officials.
Unlike Marriott, JPMorgan and other companies that issued public statements denouncing the rioting and distancing themselves from elected officials who refused to acknowledge the new President, Susquehanna mostly invests its own members’ money, and doesn’t have to report to shareholders or outside customers.
A staffer for a Republican congressman, speaking on condition they not be identified, noted that Club for Growth President David McIntosh had made statements in defense of Vice President Pence, who had been targeted by some Trump supporters for his refusal to attempt an overturn of the election; and also urged Trump to support the Republican Senate candidates in Georgia, at time when the then-President was suggesting supporters stop backing Republicans unless the state government reversed its certification of Biden’s victory there.
The staffer said this implies the Club for Growth had accepted Trump’s loss.
Pennsylvania politicians are familiar with Susquehanna founder Jeff Yass’ past support for Philadelphia mayoral candidates and state officials, particularly for those who support private and charter schools, one of his favorite causes.
In 2015 Yass and partners Arthur Dantchik and Joel Greenberg wasted $7 million on State Rep. Anthony Williams (D-Phila.)’s run for Mayor of Philadelphia; he was trounced by future Mayor Jim Kenney in the Democratic primary by a margin of more than 2 to 1. Kenney enjoyed the support of the city’s well-organized public-school teachers, whose union leaders have long criticized charter-school expansion and public aid to private-school students, which Yass and Williams supported.
Laura Goldman, a Philadelphia-based former investment adviser turned freelance television producer, said she was surprised by her longtime acquaintance Yass’s support for bitter-ender Republicans, and called him on it. Yass “is now claiming she was played,” Goldman said on social media Saturday.
“‘I gave the Club for Growth money a year ago. Do you think anyone knew Hawley was going to do that? Sometimes politicians deceive their donors,’” Goldman wrote, quoting from her exchange with Yass. She added that he acknowledged Biden beat Trump “legitimately.”
The U.K.-based Guardian newspaper said it verified Goldman’s account and noted this implies Yass felt he had been deceived by Hawley and some other Republicans.
Yass didn’t respond to queries seeking comment. Goldman was skeptical that Yass was really surprised by what those Republicans did: He is, according to her, “one of the savviest business(men) in the world.”
Staff writers Catherine Dunn and Erin Arvedlund contributed to this report.