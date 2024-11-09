☀️ A dose of ecotherapy | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

It’s a brisk and sunny Saturday, so grab sunscreen, some water, and a good pair of walking shoes. We’re going outside for some much-needed ecotherapy.

Plus, there’s news on the future of Philly’s former Police Headquarters (known as the “Roundhouse”), more arrests in the “Project X” car meetup chaos, and Democrats’ control of the Pennsylvania state House.

What you should know today

It’s been a long week, so consider this your sign to take a break and go outside. Between the time change scrambling our biological (and real) clocks, and people either coping or celebrating after the election, tensions are high, and I think we could all use a bit of ecotherapy.

That’s the technical term for spending time in nature to boost growth and healing, particularly mental health. It’s also called green care or green therapy. Experts say everyone can benefit from it. Doctors in some countries even issue “green prescriptions.”

I shared the photo you see above in this week’s Outdoorsy newsletter. It’s my view of the Schuylkill from the Pencoyd Bridge in Philadelphia. I wanted to capture that calm moment away from all the noise of the world, and I feel that same sense of peace looking back at it now. The bridge led me to Pencoyd Landing, a part of the city I hadn’t explored before. It’s a trail-oriented development at the site of the former Pencoyd Iron Works. The walkable riverfront was designed to put pedestrians and cyclists first. Bonus: There’s good food to eat, interesting history to learn, and cool architecture to look at.

Being outdoors helps me feel more grounded — physically, of course, but also mentally and emotionally. This isn’t surprising, but it’s easy to get stuck in our fast-paced lives and neglect the important task of tending to our mental gardens. And if you’re feeling particularly burnt out right now, you are far from alone.

I’m grateful for my neighbor and friend who motivated me to get out of my stuffy apartment, breathe some fresh air, and literally touch grass. That adventure took me somewhere new. It gave me a renewed sense of appreciation for the present. It was a reminder of the power of nature on the mind, body, and soul.

If you’re looking for a quiet place, consider these spots recognized for their serenity. This is also a good opportunity to see what remains of fall colors. And if you want to enjoy the day with the community, you’re in luck. Love Your Park Weekend is happening right now, and volunteers are welcome across the city’s 100 parks.

Philadelphia has seen a recent rash of accidents involving drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Longtime Philly resident David W. Wannop is blind and says people with disabilities are also concerned about walking the city’s streets. In a guest column, Wannop presents one solution that he says could improve safety: Adjust the timing of traffic light cycles at intersections.

“As more and more city residents forgo even owning a car, and as our population ages, a few extra seconds to get across the street could be a matter of great importance, or even life and death,” Wannop writes.

Read on for Wannop’s perspective on how synchronizing the traffic lights can make the city safer for disabled pedestrians.

❓ Pop quiz

Jim Curtin was the longest-tenured manager by far in Union history. How long was he in charge?

A) 5 years

B) 8 years

C) 10 years

D) 12 years

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The “frothy” hit track by a pop singer who grew up in Bucks County

PROS SEES

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Alan Hadfield who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Delaware. The suburban county — Pennsylvania’s fifth-most populous — is facing a dearth of behavioral and mental health services, further amplified by a local hospital shutting down its 21-bed unit.

The Drexel women’s basketball team tipped off its season Thursday and took down Marist, 64-53, at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Before the game, the 2023-24 team members were honored with their Coastal Athletic Association championship rings. On the court, the Dragons led a balance attack, forcing 21 turnovers defensively.

Read our takeaways from the game and see more photos here.

Somewhere on the internet in Philly

👋🏽 Thanks for spending some time with me this morning. See you again tomorrow.

