1. Carson Wentz is once again the top story worth watching. As tempting as it can be to jump to conclusions, it is still much too early to decide what exactly Wentz’s last three games say about his long-term outlook as a franchise quarterback. Once the Eagles pull that plug, there’s no going back. The search for an elite quarterback can be a long, arduous process that spans years, even decades, for some teams. If you’re ready to move on from Wentz, you’d better be certain he’s not capable of turning this around. That being said, the longer Wentz goes without returning to his old self, the more concerning his play will become. There’s no sugarcoating it. He’s been one of the worst quarterbacks in almost any metric worth its salt. Another dud of a game from Wentz would be another data point used to argue that he’s cooked. But a solid performance could be the first step in righting the ship for the 27-year-old.