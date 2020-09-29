A: Thanks for the question, Huy. As bad as the situation with Wentz seems — and it has been very bad — I still believe it’s fixable. His biggest problems right now are accuracy and decision-making. He’s not seeing the field well, and even when he finds an open receiver, he’s not hitting him with precision. No matter what Pederson says about it, it’s clear Wentz’s mechanics are all over the place. On a few of his worst throws, you can see he’s overstriding. I won’t pretend to be an expert on throwing mechanics, but the people who do have echoed the same sentiment. Flaws like that are probably harder to undo in a short period of time, but they’re definitely fixable.