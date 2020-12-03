Adams was targeted seven times with Slay in coverage and had four catches for 63 yards, although it’s important to note that Slay suffered an injury midway through the game and returned in the third quarter with a visible limp. Still, Slay gave up two catches for 50 yards on three targets before going out. Adams’ biggest play in the game came on a 33-yard catch when he beat Slay on a fade route in which Slay’s safety help was late coming over the top. Slay could be in for a similar lack of help Sunday, although Schwartz obviously didn’t commit to using the same game plan against the Packers that he employed last week.