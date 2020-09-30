Thanks for the question, Wolfie. Wallace has seen the field, although I assume you’re referencing his lack of playing time on defense. The rookie logged six snaps in the opener at Washington, zero the following week vs. the Rams and one Sunday against the Bengals. Wallace has mostly played on special teams and has been on all four core units the last two games. He recovered the Edwards-forced fumble on a punt two weeks ago. He’s done fairly well.