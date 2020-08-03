“I’ve thought about that quite a bit, the closer I got here to camp and being in the building. We have to have a plan for everything, as you know,” said Pederson, who said he feels the Eagles can draw from the way they have adjusted to the loss of injured starters over the last several seasons. “We’ve coached that next guy, or that next player has been able to go in and perform at a high level, but now I think that has to carry over to the coaching staff. ... I think there has to be a plan in place for any coach or any staff member that may miss a couple days or a couple weeks because of the virus.”