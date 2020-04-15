Good morning, Eagles fans! The NFL draft is just eight days away, ready to offer a reprieve from your coronavirus blues. It might not quite be live action, but it should be a welcomed three days for fans across the country, especially here in Philadelphia, starving for sports content.
So get your player evaluations, draft boards and Eagles’ needs ready, — The Inquirer will have a steady stream of stories up until and through the draft. There has already been a selection of pieces on this year’s class of prospects and the Eagles’ likely scenarios in the newspaper and online.
The Eagles have eight draft picks — down from 10 after the Darius Slay trade — but eight should provide enough chances to find some impact players. The Eagles have selections in the first round (21st overall), second round (53d), third round (103d), fourth round (127th, 145th and 146th), fifth round (168th), and sixth round (190th).
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl are scheduled to meet with reporters to discuss the draft Thursday. Don’t expect either to reveal much — the NFL mandates that each team makes its personnel heads meet with local reporters — but they could give some context about the draft overall.
It’s been an unusual month, and NFL teams have been forced to adjust with college pro days and predraft visits canceled. But everyone is in the same boat, and the same will apply during the draft with teams forced to communicate virtually. All things considered, it’s a minor sacrifice. But the show will go on as planned from April 23 to 25.
So stay home, stay safe and stay healthy, and hopefully there will be football in five months.
NFL training facilities are closed and unlikely to open for months. Teams with new coaches have already had the first phase of their offseason workouts canceled, and teams with returning coaches, like the Eagles, will have theirs officially canceled Monday.
The league announced plans Monday for voluntary virtual workouts that could begin April 20-27 and run until May 15. Teams are under no obligation to hold the workouts, which would mostly consist of classroom work, but it’s likely most will take the opportunity, especially for their new players and those moving to new positions.
There are tentative plans for on-field workouts starting May 18, but it’s unlikely that all 32 teams will have access by then. For competitive purposes, the NFL has mandated that if one team can’t return to its facility, none can.
Every team will be impacted, some more than others. The Eagles’ three NFC East foes have all hired new coaches this offseason and will have less time to implement changes on the field and off. The Eagles haven’t made drastic changes to their roster, but they will have their most turnover in at least three years.
They also have several young players who could benefit from extra on-field time with coaches, veterans making positional switches, and offseason additions unfamiliar with the Eagles’ scheme or their new teammates.
Here’s a list of 10 players currently on the roster, in alphabetical order, who could be most impacted by the restricted offseason or the lack of one entirely. (Of course, if the 2020 NFL season is canceled, this list is moot.)
1. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. We’ve heard it time and again: The first full offseason is the most important for a player. No one on the Eagles, considering the draft capital invested, needs more repetitions this spring than Arcega-Whiteside. There were a few flashes last season, but the then-rookie wide receiver looked overwhelmed for most of 16 games. New receivers coach Aaron Moorehead could be what the doctor ordered, but alas, JJAW won’t get hands-on training at least for another month.
2. Andre Dillard. If this list was done in order of importance, Dillard would probably be No. 1. The Eagles have all but moved on from Jason Peters, paving the way for Dillard to begin his tenure at left tackle. He got some valuable playing time last season, and showed promise, but stepping into Peters’ considerable shoes won’t likely come easy. He needs more time with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, and more time to win over his teammates.
3. Javon Hargrave. The Eagles’ prized free-agent addition, Hargrave doesn’t have to prove much in terms of his capabilities. But he is moving to a new scheme, particularly on run downs, and will have to adjust to playing a one-gap technique on nearly every down.
4. Sidney Jones. If it seems like Jones enters every spring with something to prove, that’s because it’s true. This could be his last chance to make the case that he’s a starting cornerback for the Eagles. It could also be his last chance to avoid a trade or even make the roster.
5. Avonte Maddox. Roseman made it clear a few weeks ago that if the season had started then, Maddox would have been ahead of Jones at outside cornerback. This offseason would have offered Maddox the opportunity to spend the entire program outside rather than ping-ponging back and forth from the slot.
6. Jordan Mailata. Both of his first two NFL seasons ended prematurely ended because of injury. While it bought Mailata time, it denied him the chance to practice with Stoutland and to learn more about a game he picked up only two years ago. Can he be the swing reserve tackle after Halapoulivaati Vaitai left via free agency? It’s difficult to say with so little experience.
7. Jalen Mills. The Eagles’ decision to move Mills from cornerback to safety didn’t come out of left field. He played the position in college and seemingly has a skill set better suited for strong safety. He also knows Jim Schwartz’s scheme as well as anyone. But he needs the reps to build up muscle memory and forge chemistry with fellow safety Rodney McLeod.
8. Shareef Miller. His rookie season was a redshirt year. Was it because he wasn’t ready or because of the Eagles’ depth at defensive end? A full offseason would have gone a long way in providing a clearer answer.
9. Darius Slay. He spent his rookie year in Schwartz’s scheme in Detroit, but that was almost seven years ago. Learning it again shouldn’t be that tall of a task for the veteran, but will he continue to travel with top receivers or play to one side, as has been the case with Schwartz in Philly? Having Slay in the building as early as possible would have helped with his transition into a new culture.
10. Carson Wentz. He has long recovered from the concussion that knocked him out of the playoff game. And he didn’t look hampered at all last season by knee and back injuries that had ended his previous seasons. But Wentz could have benefited from a full offseason with the Eagles’ new offensive coaches. The most significant addition might have been senior assistant Rich Scangarella, who has some particular theories on quarterback mechanics. If Wentz is open to changes, the sooner the better.
Can you explain how Jeremiah Washburn has an elevated personnel position over Ian Cunningham & do you expect changes to the front office/scouting department this summer? — J.R. Willis, @WillisXFactor via Twitter
Thanks for the question, J.R. I like it because it’s not the typical draft fodder. I wouldn’t say Washburn has an elevated position over Cunningham. His title might suggest as much — player personnel director vs. assistant director of player personnel — but he also wears a coaching hat as a senior defensive assistant, which could make it hard for him to take on a yearlong leadership role in personnel.
What I can say about both Washburn and Cunningham is that Weidl trusts both, having first worked with them in Baltimore with the Ravens. The Eagles’ vice president of player personnel might have more of a shared history with Washburn, with whom he cut his scouting teeth, but Cunningham is thought of around the NFL as a rising star.
As for future scouting changes, it’s always possible after the draft when contracts are often up. The Eagles didn’t replace Andrew Berry, who left for the Browns GM job this offseason, but Roseman seemed content with the pieces he had in place in senior positions. As for the scouts, there’s typically some reshuffling by June.