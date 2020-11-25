On a more serious note, the Eagles do have six games to turn this season around, or at least play at a consistent level. I know many fans would rather see them lose out and get a higher draft pick, but that doesn’t automatically guarantee that they’ll actually make good use of a top 5-10 pick. Carson Wentz isn’t going away for the foreseeable future, so it would behoove Pederson and company to try and fix the 27-year-old quarterback, or at least reverse what has been a troubling season. And if Wentz gets the opportunity to finally play in the postseason for more than just six snaps, all the better.