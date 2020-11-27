7. Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay have both struggled recently and will have another tall order on Monday. Considering Metcalf’s seven-inch advantage over Maddox, it’s likely Slay will have to shadow Metcalf. If he does, it will arguably be the toughest matchup he’ll have all season. The bad news for the Eagles: Slay vs. Metcalf might not even be the biggest mismatch on the field. Maddox and whoever the Eagles line up at slot corner will split the matchup against Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, who has also been incredibly productive this season. Lockett, who lines up both on the outside and in the slot, is eighth in the league with 67 catches and has eight touchdown receptions. Lockett actually leads the team with 88 targets, 11 more than Metcalf.