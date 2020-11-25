“I mean, we keep going round and round with this. I’ve gone back and looked at ’17 and ’18 tape, our coaching staff has, I know [Wentz] has. We’ve looked at everything from play calling, me, am I different? Am I using personnel right? Am I making decisions that are beneficial for the team? I look at a bunch of that stuff. It comes down to just each person, each player, each coach taking a look at yourself, looking in the mirror, see what you see. If you don’t like what you see, we got to change, and you got to make improvements and you got to get better,” Pederson said.