1. Fletcher Cox and the rest of the Eagles defensive line have lived up to the expectation they had going into the season. They lead the league in sacks through four games and have been dominant in the last two weeks. The Eagles defense was built around the front four’s ability to generate a pass rush without help from blitzing linebackers or safeties. When Cox and Co. are playing the way they have the last two weeks, the Eagles will stay in games in which they otherwise wouldn’t. Whether they can continue to do so will be one of the most important factors in this game. Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked only five times this season, and he’s got the second-fastest average time to throw this year. So the Eagles secondary will have to do its part at the line of scrimmage. But it will still come down to the defensive line.