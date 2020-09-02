Without the prying eyes of me and my colleagues, I’d be interested to know what the first-team rep distribution between Jalen Hurts and Nate Sudfeld is looking like. Sudfeld got the majority of reps on Sunday while Wentz watched from the sideline, but Hurts got his share of time, too. The offenses run by Hurts and Sudfeld look quite different, and it’s likely by design. Hurts’ plays very frequently get him moving with play-action, while Sudfeld’s plays are more conventional. Hurts takes off and runs often, whereas Sudfeld hardly ever does.