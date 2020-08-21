“Nate is our No. 2,” Pederson said. Obviously, Jalen is still learning. Jalen, he’s doing some really good things for us. Again, like I mentioned, he’s learning our system, and he’s another one, one of our young players that’s learning the game a little bit. He’s got some athleticism. We’ve seen that in practice. But Nate has done as nice job for us, and Nate has come in and really done everything we’ve asked him to do from a backup position. … Every position is being evaluated, obviously, but to answer your question, Nate is right now our No. 2.”