Good morning, everyone. Well, the bright side of the Eagles’ 17-10 loss to the Patriots was the play of their defense, particularly their pass defense. But defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s unit is going to get an even bigger test this week when it faces Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson is first in the league in passer rating (114.9) and is 3-0 with a 104.9 rating in three starts against the Eagles. His mobility has given the Eagles fits in the past. He has thrown six touchdown passes and no interceptions in 99 career attempts against them. Schwartz will talk to reporters on Tuesday morning, along with offensive coordinator Mike Groh, and no doubt will reveal his entire game plan for shutting down Wilson. Not.