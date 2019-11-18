1. Despite the excruciating loss, the Eagles are still status quo. Few predicted the Eagles would win this game, from the day the schedule came out right up until kickoff. That doesn’t make falling to the Patriots, considering how closely contested the game was, any less frustrating for the team. But the Eagles went toe-to-toe with Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the perennial Super Bowl contenders. There’s something to be said for that. There’s really no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL, but the Eagles would have had valid excuses if they lost by more than just seven points. Of their top three at receiver and running back who played in Week 1, they had only Nelson Agholor and Miles Sanders Sunday. And then they lost right tackle Lane Johnson in the second quarter. Their offensive inefficiency is a major problem and one that could ultimately keep the Eagles from reaching the playoffs. But Jim Schwartz’s defense has now strung together three straight standout performances. Will the improvement be enough for the Eagles to hang their hats on in the final six games?